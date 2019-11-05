AGENDA
Meeting of the Norway Select Board
November 7, 2019
7 p.m. at the Municipal Office
1) Call to Order
2) Flag Salute
3) Moment of Silence
4) Public Hearing – Public Comments on the Proposed General Assistance Ordinance and Yearly Appendices.
· Open Hearing – Discussion & Comments
· Close Hearing
· Motion to Adopt the GA ordinance and Appendices.
5) Minutes – Minutes from October 17, 2019
6) Citizen Items:
7) Select Board Items:
8) Acceptance of Grants, Donations, Reimbursement and or Sale of Materials:
· $163.60 insurance reimbursement for damage fence – Request to put back into the highway account.
· $187.00 from Kyes Ins. reimbursement for insurance on Yellow School – request to be put back into the insurance account.
· $14,293.37 from the Town of Paris – reimbursement for Alpine Street Construction – Request to be put back into the Roads account.
9) Liquor License renewal and public hearing waiver request:
· 76 Pleasant Street – License held over 5 years and no complaints.
10) Request for Beano/Bingo License – Stone Smart Legion
· Jan – Dec 2020, Mondays at 4pm
11) CMP new Pole on Sodom Rd – Highway Inspected location.
12) First Quarter Finance Expense Report
13) Community Solar – Site Control Agreement
14) Town Manager Report: Written
· Request to close the Town office on 11/29/19
· Request for Special Town Meeting for Road Bond
15) Sewer Abatement: NA
16) Permission to attend: NA
17) Old Business:
18) Signatures:
19) Warrants:
· Motion to approve the warrant.
20) Upcoming Meetings:
21) Adjourn
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Southern Forecaster
South Portland man charged with sex crimes at Maine Mall was employee
-
Advertiser Democrat
Norway Board of Selectmen agenda – Nov. 7, 2019
-
Franklin
Franklin County hires personnel for DA’s Office, jail and commissioners’ office
-
The Bethel Citizen
Bethel Recreational Soccer
-
Community Sports
Allan Globensky to appear at the Colisee on to sign copies of his new book