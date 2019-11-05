AGENDA

Meeting of the Norway Select Board

November 7, 2019

7 p.m. at the Municipal Office

1) Call to Order

2) Flag Salute

3) Moment of Silence

4) Public Hearing – Public Comments on the Proposed General Assistance Ordinance and Yearly Appendices.

· Open Hearing – Discussion & Comments

· Close Hearing

· Motion to Adopt the GA ordinance and Appendices.

5) Minutes – Minutes from October 17, 2019

6) Citizen Items:

7) Select Board Items:

8) Acceptance of Grants, Donations, Reimbursement and or Sale of Materials:

· $163.60 insurance reimbursement for damage fence – Request to put back into the highway account.

· $187.00 from Kyes Ins. reimbursement for insurance on Yellow School – request to be put back into the insurance account.

· $14,293.37 from the Town of Paris – reimbursement for Alpine Street Construction – Request to be put back into the Roads account.

9) Liquor License renewal and public hearing waiver request:

· 76 Pleasant Street – License held over 5 years and no complaints.

10) Request for Beano/Bingo License – Stone Smart Legion

· Jan – Dec 2020, Mondays at 4pm

11) CMP new Pole on Sodom Rd – Highway Inspected location.

12) First Quarter Finance Expense Report

13) Community Solar – Site Control Agreement

14) Town Manager Report: Written

· Request to close the Town office on 11/29/19

· Request for Special Town Meeting for Road Bond

15) Sewer Abatement: NA

16) Permission to attend: NA

17) Old Business:

18) Signatures:

19) Warrants:

· Motion to approve the warrant.

20) Upcoming Meetings:

21) Adjourn

« Previous