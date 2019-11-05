RANGELEY — Residents on Tuesday rejected a proposed ordinance to allow adult use marijuana businesses for the second time in five months.
The vote was 294-171, Town Clerk Tricia Roy said.
In addition to establishing marijuana-related businesses, the ordinance would have set regulations to govern them.
There are no medical or adult-use marijuana establishments in town.
Residents rejected a Marijuana Business and Facility Ordinance in June by a vote of 166-120.
The Marijuana Business Regulation Ordinance rejected Tuesday was initiated by a citizen petition.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Maine
Maine voters approve bonds, constitutional amendment
-
Boys' Basketball
Boys basketball: Ronnie Turner returns to Lewiston to coach Blue Devils
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Lisbon voters approve both bond issues
-
Oxford Hills
Readying for ‘Godspell’
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Minot voters OK minimum lot size change