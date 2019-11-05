LIVERMORE FALLS — Regional School Unit 73 will release students at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8 to allow staff to attend the funeral of Scott Ladd.

An email sent to parents stated, “Due to the passing of our friend and RSU 73 colleague Scott Ladd, this Friday, November 8th, will be an early release day so that staff can attend afternoon memorial services. All schools will be dismissed at 11:30 on Friday. There will be no Pre- K. Thank you for your understanding.”

Ladd had been an employee of the district for many years. Curriculum Coordinator Chris Hollingsworth said Ladd was with School Administrative District 36 prior to consolidation with Jay schools.

Superintendent Scott Albert said Ladd went into the hospital the end of September.

“It came up pretty suddenly,” Hollingsworth said. “Scott (Ladd) really covered everything regarding technology. He ran the servers, took care of all the networking, the phone system, all the data systems and much more.

“If it had to do with technology, he was the go-to person. He was a one-of-a-kind tech person who could just do everything. There’s nobody in the district or the state to step into his shoes.”

Hollingsworth said because Scott did so much, the district is going to be looking at the system and how to fill all those roles. Expenet has been helping the district while Ladd was out and may do the server piece. Data services may be separate.

Ladd was a resident of New Sharon and Mt. Blue graduate. He leaves behind his mother and step-father, three children, a sister and her family, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visiting hours are 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7 at the Wiles Remembrance Center Adams~McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Friday from the Center.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: