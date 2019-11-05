LEWISTON — Uplift LA and the Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce will hold the next Newcomers Night from 5-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at The Pub at Baxter at 120 Mill St.

Newcomers Night is a quarterly, casual social and networking event to meet, mingle and make connections with fellow professionals and community members. The event is free and open to the public.

Participants are encouraged to bring a business cards for a drawing for door prizes, including swag from Baxter Brewing, and to pass along to others and make connections.

Appetizer plates and beer are available for a fee. Live music by Mike Preston starts at 7 p.m.

