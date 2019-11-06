Stephanie Griffin, a founder of the Momenta Quartet and the group’s violist, will perform in two concerts at Bates College. The quartet is the Bates Music Department artists-in-residence for 2019-20. Griffin’s first concert is with the Bates Gamelan Orchestra, directed by Gina Fatone, in a program of traditional and contemporary works at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19. The following evening, joined by bassist Hilliard Greene, Griffin will perform graphic scores, created by visual artists, that are interpreted as sound at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20. Both concerts take place in the Olin Arts Center Concert Hall. The concerts are free, but tickets are required and can be reserved at batesconcerts.eventbrite.com. The Olin Arts Center Concert Hall is at 75 Russell St., Lewiston. For more information, call 207-786-6135 or visit [email protected]

