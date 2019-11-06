LISBON — Upgrading the town waterworks and rebuilding Pinewoods Road will take place over the next five years as part of the Capital Improvement Plan.

The projects will be paid through two bonds passed by voters Tuesday. Voters approved a $6 million bond for major water infrastructure upgrades by a vote of 762-294 and a $1.5 million bond for reconstructing Pinewoods Road by a vote of 655-406.

Route 125 will see the largest number of water system repairs, while several other streets are candidates for repairs based on their age. The project will include replacing all water department infrastructure, including mains, taps, services, curbs, valves and hydrants on and around Route 125. Other parts of town will see main, valve and hydrant repairs and replacements.

In some cases, original water infrastructure installed in 1909 in Lisbon Falls and in 1912 through 1915 in Lisbon Village will be replaced. Work in other areas will remove water lines installed in the 1950s and 1960s, which used a material that turned out to have a high failure rate, Water Superintendent Bill Alexander told the Town Council on Sept. 3.

Due to the age of the water infrastructure, the town has experienced an increasing number of main breaks and other issues.

The project is set to raise water rates by an estimated 20 percent over two phases, though the increase will need to be approved by the Maine Public Utilities Commission.

The road bond covers a two-lane stretch of about a mile from Spruce Street to Cotton Road. The road was originally constructed for residential traffic, but heavy duty construction vehicles make dozens of trips to and from a pit in that area year-round, requiring a complete overhaul of the road, officials said.

Work will include milling off pavement, removing material, replacing culverts and installing 12 inches of gravel and four inches of pavement.

Town Manager Diane Barnes said in September that the road bond could result in a very small property tax increase, but some retiring debt service could mean there would be no increase at all.

