BOWDOINHAM — Customers can now enjoy a cocktail on a Sunday at Three Robbers Pub, the town’s only restaurant, thanks to a local referendum question that passed at the polls Tuesday.

The referendum passed 633-110 in favor of allowing liquor to be sold and consumed on the premises of establishments licensed by the state to do so.

Once a “dry” town, Bowdoinham had an old rule in place that prohibited the sale and consumption of liquor on the premises of any establishments in town.

In 2013, a business owner who ran a restaurant in the building where Three Robbers Pub opened earlier this year on Main Street, circulated a petition to changed the rule.

Bowdoinham residents agreed to allow malt liquor and wine to be sold and consumed on the premises of state-licensed establishments any day but Sunday.

Tuesday’s vote now allows liquor to be sold and consumed on the premises of licensed establishments on Sundays.

“We’re happy that it passed, absolutely,” said Sam Hilling, co-owner of Three Robbers Pub. “Right now we can’t do anything on Sundays.”

The pub is located at 12 Main St., near the town’s boat launch. Potential customers have traveled by boat to Bowdoinham on Sundays only to find Three Robbers Pub closed.

“We do miss a lot of the boat traffic on Sundays,” Hilling said.

That will change soon. Three Robbers hopes to be open Sundays starting as early as next month so it can serve mixed drinks in addition to beer and wine.

The business expects to ask Bowdoinham voters to change its rules again with a referendum in the next election so they can also serve mixed drinks Monday through Saturday.

filed under: