BATH — Americana godfather and acclaimed multi-instrumentalist David Bromberg and his band will perform at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at the Chocolate Church Arts Center.

Bromberg, who started his career as a session musician, has had a remarkable musical journey spanning over five decades. He has worked with the likes of Bob Dylan, Jerry Garcia and George Harrison, with whom Bromberg co-wrote the song “The Holdup.” Besides being a celebrated songwriter, Bromberg is a legendary guitar player and master of several other stringed instruments, including fiddle, dobro and mandolin. His guitar work, both amped-up electric lead and delicate fingerpicked acoustic, has been lauded by fellow musicians like multi-Grammy award winning producer Larry Campbell, who says, “He’s always able to plug into the emotion of a song. He’s incredibly inventive as a player.”

Campbell serves as producer and accompanist on Bromberg’s new album, “The Blues, The Whole Blues, and Nothing But The Blues,” on which the duo, along with a world-class band, revisits music that Bromberg fell in love with as a young man. Bromberg recounts that as a high school student, he had just taken up guitar as a means to pass the time while in bed with measles, when he was introduced by a friend to a collection of old Blues records. “I loved those 78s so much,” says Bromberg, “I taped them on a portable reel-to-reel so I could listen at home and learn.”

Bromberg’s lifelong love of and mastery of the blues is crystal clear on “The Blues, The Whole Blues, and Nothing But The Blues,” which serves as both a primer on the genre, and an opportunity to witness a master embracing this distinctly American music with passion and grace.

Tickets for the David Bromberg Quintet range from $38 to $43 in advance or $45 at the door, and are available at www.chocolatechurcharts.org or by calling 207-442-8455.

