FREEPORT — The theatre program at Freeport High School will present “Xanadu” as this year’s production. Performances will be at 7 p.m. Thursday to Saturday, Nov. 21 to 23, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24. at the Freeport Performing Arts Center at Freeport High School.

After making a splash with last year’s fall musical, “Big Fish,” Freeport High School’s theatre program was looking for a fun challenge. Natalie Safley, FHS theatre director, thought long and hard about what show would showcase the most students while pushing them out of their comfort zones at the same time. “Xanadu was suggested to me by a good friend. She had recently seen a production and said it was really fun to watch everyone on roller skates!,” said Safley. Between the popular soundtrack and the thrill of roller skating, Safley was hooked. The musical is based on the 1980s Universal Pictures cult classic of the same name. The movie featured Olivia Newton-John and Gene Kelly with music by the Electric Light Orchestra.

The story follows Sonny Malone (played by FHS junior Elias Thomas) on his quest to make great art. Down on himself and his talents, he struggles to believe he should continue to pursue his ultimate passion of creating a roller disco! Overhearing his struggles, Clio the muse of history (played by FHS senior Bella St. Cyr) comes to life along with her sisters to inspire Sonny to “fulfill his destiny!”

Director is Natalie Safley; music direction, Courtney Babage; choreography, Zoe Konstantino; and technical direction, Becca Hurd.

Freeport High School is located at 30 Holbrook St. Tickets are $5 for students and $10 for adults; cash/check at the door or online at http://our.show/frhs/49424.

