InterMed, a Portland-based health care provider, was the victim of an email hacking and about 30,000 patients potentially had their medical and other personal information compromised.

An “unauthorized third party” accessed the email account of an employee between Sept. 4-6, InterMed said in a news release on Tuesday.

The breached accounts contained information that may have included patient names, dates of birth, health insurance information and/or clinical information. Social Security numbers belonging to 155 patients were also found in the accounts, the company said.

InterMed said it learned of the unauthorized access on Sept. 6. “The company immediately took steps to secure the account and hired a nationally recognized forensics team to conduct a comprehensive, independent investigation,” according to the release. “The investigation could not determine what specific messages or attachments were viewed — if any — but did determine that an additional three email accounts were likely subject to unauthorized access between Sept. 7 and Sept. 10, 2019.”

John Lamb, InterMed spokesman, said that patients were notified this week, as soon as the investigation was completed.

“The investigation included a thorough, manual review of all potentially impacted files,” Lamb said. InterMed has about 100,000 patients, and has offices in Portland, South Portland and Yarmouth. The company offers services that include primary care, pediatrics, obstetrics, urgent care, physical therapy, cardiology and sports medicine.

InterMed reviewed all messages and attachments in the email accounts to identify patients whose information had been accessed by the hacker.

“This incident did not impact all InterMed patients – only those patients whose information was in the affected email accounts,” according to the release. InterMed began mailing notification letters to patients this week.

“We are taking this matter very seriously,” InterMed CEO Dan McCormack said in the statement. “Patients who are impacted will be sent notification letters by mail, and we are accelerating plans already underway to strengthen our security. The health and safety of our patients — including the safety of patient data — is our top priority. InterMed is absolutely committed to patient privacy and protecting individuals’ data.”

Lamb said InterMed is not aware of any patients reporting that their information was being misused.

The breach comes on the heels of a similar hacking at Sweetser, a Saco-based mental health nonprofit, that affected 22,000 current and former clients, that was made public on Oct. 25.

InterMed has established a toll-free call center to answer any questions individuals may have about the incident. Patients with questions can call the call center at 1-855-946-0129, Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

InterMed said it is offering free credit monitoring and identity protection services to patients whose Social Security number was contained in the email accounts. The company also recommends that affected patients review statements from their health insurers or healthcare providers. If they see charges for services not received, they should contact the insurer or provider immediately, according to the release.

