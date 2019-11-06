LIVERMORE FALLS — Opening day saw 3 Jay-Livermore Falls Hunting Club members bag bucks.

George Newcomb Sr. got a 111.2 pound spike horn buck, Johnny Castonguay dropped a 175 lb. 8 pt. buck, and Rodney Bryant downed a 170.5 lb. 8 pt. buck.

Rhys Howard brought down a 114 lb. doe.

Congratulations to all who bagged their deer. Brettun’s Variety was very busy on Saturday, tagging and weighing over 30 deer. Thanks to all who helped out at Brettun’s, it was a good start to the season.

Week 1 started Monday for all hunters. Good luck to all who head out to bag their deer. Be safe.

For more information contact Jeff Newcomb, 207-212-5680.

