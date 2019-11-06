WILTON — Characters from the Wizard of Oz were among the many costumes seen at the third annual Halloween party and karaoke contest held at the LEAP, Inc. office for clients and staff Wednesday, Oct. 30.

Seen making their way from the parking lot was the Levensalor family. Matt was dressed as Glinda, Kim as Miss Gulch (The Wicked Witch of the West), Evie as Dorothy and Quinn as Hickory (The Tin Man).

Inside many had already gathered, some in the space near the disc jockey, others at the tables lining the walls or in another room where light refreshments were available. Most wore a costume they had created themselves or obtained ready-made. There was a purple witch, the Cat in the Hat, Spiderman, a cow carrying a milk pail, a dragon, cats, monsters and dozens of others. Some were scary, others cute and a few needed an explanation of who they were supposed to be.

Amanda Chubbuck, dressed as a purple witch, stepped up to the mic and started to sing. LEAP’s Alfred Dufour, who does staff training, sat nearby waiting to call up the next song request.

Afterward, Chubbock was told, “Wow! You have an amazing voice.”

LEAP Inc. Executive Director Darryl Wood, Farmington Selectman Scott Landry and Wilton Selectman Tom Saviello made their way around the room as they judged costumes and the karaoke performances.

There were lots of smiles, much laughter and lively conversations.

Client Brian Folsom said, “What I like about LEAP is there’s always something fun going on. I enjoy it. Darryl Wood has a big heart.”

