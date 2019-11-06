 

AT LEAP’s third annual Halloween party and karaoke contest Wednesday, Oct. 30 Amanda Chubbuck, at left, sang. Also pictured is Alfred Dufour. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

WILTON — Characters from the Wizard of Oz were among the many costumes seen at the third annual Halloween party and karaoke contest held at the LEAP, Inc. office for clients and staff Wednesday, Oct. 30.

Seen making their way from the parking lot was the Levensalor family. Matt was dressed as Glinda, Kim as Miss Gulch (The Wicked Witch of the West), Evie as Dorothy and Quinn as Hickory (The Tin Man).

Inside many had already gathered, some in the space near the disc jockey, others at the tables lining the walls or in another room where light refreshments were available. Most wore a costume they had created themselves or obtained ready-made. There was a purple witch, the Cat in the Hat, Spiderman, a cow carrying a milk pail, a dragon, cats, monsters and dozens of others. Some were scary, others cute and a few needed an explanation of who they were supposed to be.

Amanda Chubbuck, dressed as a purple witch, stepped up to the mic and started to sing. LEAP’s Alfred Dufour, who does staff training, sat nearby waiting to call up the next song request.

Ray Rice and Desiree Dufour visit during the third annual Halloween party and karaoke contest held at LEAP Inc. in Wilton Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

Afterward, Chubbock was told, “Wow! You have an amazing voice.”

LEAP Inc. Executive Director Darryl Wood, Farmington Selectman Scott Landry and Wilton Selectman Tom Saviello made their way around the room as they judged costumes and the karaoke performances.

There were lots of smiles, much laughter and lively conversations.

Client Brian Folsom said, “What I like about LEAP is there’s always something fun going on. I enjoy it. Darryl Wood has a big heart.”

 

 

The Levensalor family makes their way to the LEAP third annual Halloween party and karaoke contest Wednesday, Oct. 30. Pictured from left are Matt, Evie, Kim and Quinn. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

LEAP Inc. Executive Director Darryl Wood kneels behind Maureen O’Brien at the third annual Halloween party and karaoke contest held in Wilton Wednesday, Oct. 30. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

 

Linwood Neumann’s cow outfit drew many exclamations at LEAP’s third annual Halloween party and karaoke contest Wednesday, Oct. 30. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

At LEAP in Wilton Wednesday, Oct. 30, Reegan Blake came to the Halloween party and karaoke contest as a colorful creature. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

 

 

