LEWISTON – A local man was indicted by the Androscoggin County grand jury this week in connection with a September shooting and stabbing on Lisbon Street.

Noor Hussein, 24, of 125 Rideout Ave. was indicted on weapons and drug charges stemming from the Sept. 1 incident.

Hussein is charged with elevated aggravated assault and reckless conduct with a firearm. The grand jury also indicted him on charges of aggravated drug trafficking and unlawful drug possession.

Investigators said Hussein, who has a previous history of drug possession, had been trafficking crack cocaine in the area.

At about 5 p.m. Sept. 1, police were called to the area of 155 Lisbon St. for a report of a man who was shot and another who was stabbed.

Investigators said Hussein shot Jarious Teofilo, 25, also of Lewiston, in the chest, stomach and legs.

Hussein was stabbed during the encounter, which police said involved a woman whom both men had dated.

Teofilo was hospitalized with three gunshot wounds, but survived.

Hussein was briefly hospitalized with a stab wound, from which he recovered.

Hussein is free on bail. The case is still being investigated.

