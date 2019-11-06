GARDINER — Maine Event Comedy will present nationally touring comedian Karen Morgan at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Johnson Hall Performing Arts Center. The show will also feature Joe Flynn, Al Ghanekar and Nic Dufault.

A native of Athens, Georgia, Morgan set aside a career as a successful trial attorney to pursue comedy full-time in 2005. She was a finalist on Nick at Nite’s “Search for the Funniest Mom in America” and has been touring the country, playing clubs, theaters and corporate events ever since. Morgan has performed at Caroline’s in New York, the Improv in Las Vegas and The Laugh Factory in Hollywood. Her comedy can be heard on Sirius XM Radio and nationally syndicated radio shows. She resides in Cumberland and is licensed to practice law in Maine and Georgia. However, she plans to stick with comedy until someone in her family gets arrested – again.

Flynn, a likable curmudgeon from Salem, Massachusetts, recently performed at Comix at Mohegan Sun. He’s a two-time finalist in New England’s Best Bar Comic Contest and a runner-up in the Witch City Comedy Competition.

Portland’s Ghanekar left a full-time technology job to pursue stand-up comedy. He’s worked with national headliners at Gotham Comedy Club and has performed in Sydney, Australia, and Mumbai, India.

Dufault recently opened for Boston comedy legend Christine Hurley and took third place in the Wednesday Night Live Comedy Contest.

Tickets are $16 for adults, $14 for seniors when bought in advance; and $19 for adults, $17 for seniors at the door the night of the show. Tickets may be purchased at johnsonhall.org or by calling the office from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. The show is for ages 21-plus and will contain adult language and content. Johnson Hall is located at 280 Water St. For more information, call 207-582-7144.

