AUBURN — Maine Event Comedy will present nationally touring comedian Rob Christensen at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Craft Brew Underground. The show will also feature Brian Plumb and Mark Turcotte.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, when it was still dangerous, Christensen now lives in Los Angeles where he’s all about that salad life. He’s appeared on Comedy Central’s “This Is Not Happening,” NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” and AXS TV’s “Gotham Comedy Live.” He has a sharp, smart and urban sense of humor developed through his experiences growing up as a skateboarder, rapper, graffiti artist, and eventually an Air Force sergeant. He won the 2013 Westside Standup Showdown in Los Angeles and is a regular at the Pasadena’s Ice House and Hollywood Improv.

Plumb’s confrontational style has made him a favorite throughout New England and beyond. He was a semi-finalist at the Last Comix Standing contest at Foxwoods Casino and has played the Dallas Comedy Festival, Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas and NYC’s Greenwich Village Comedy Club.

Turcotte’s material is mined from his tumultuous upbringing, marrying out of his league and his impending demise. Beyond that, he’s a treat to be around. He’s the founder of Maine Event Comedy and was a semifinalist in the World Series of Comedy in Sarasota, Florida.

The show is for age 21 and older; admission is pay-what-you-can. Craft Brew Underground is at 34 Court St. It was voted the No. 1 Craft Beer Bar in Maine and offers more than 200 choices of craft beer, cider and wine. For more information, call or text 207-513-0742 or email [email protected]

