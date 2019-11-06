The Maine Nordiques announced a partnership with The Howe Foundation where they will make two annual charitable donations to the Ed Snider Youth Hockey Foundation, including an on-ice presentation on Saturday, November 16 when the Maine Nordiques host the Johnstown Tomahawks at Androscoggin Bank Colisee at 7 p.m.

The Nordiques and Howe Foundation are making two donations in the amount of $10,000 to Snider Hockey. The money will be equally distributed between The Mr. Hockey Scholarship to the Boys Program and The Mrs. Hockey Scholarship to the Girls Program.

The Howe Foundation was founded by the late Colleen Howe, wife of the legendary Hall of Famer Gordie Howe, and grandmother of Maine Nordiques Head Coach Nolan Howe.

Also known as Mrs. Hockey, Colleen Howe’s vision was to assist those in need to be able to participate and enjoy the game of hockey.

Through Colleen Howe’s efforts, The Howe Foundation continues its commitment to enrich the lives of those who would otherwise not be able to share and experience hockey—or any other sport.

The $10,000 total donation from the Howe Foundation and Nordiques will be matched on a two-to-one basis, meaning this new partnership equals a $30,000 annual investment for the future of young student-athletes in Snider Hockey.

The Ed Snider Youth Hockey Foundation was created by Ed Snider, the late Philadelphia Flyers Chairman, and owner of the original Maine Mariners. The foundation emphasizes building lives, uniting communities and teaching children important life lessons. Snider focused on the sport of hockey to assist with under served boys and girls who

otherwise would not have had the opportunity to play, with an emphasis on character development, life skills, fitness, nutrition and academics.

“It is in Colleen and Gordie’s honor and memory that we offer this Scholarship to continue the goal of providing support for those in need, particularly the student-athletes of the Ed Snider Youth Hockey Foundation,” Mark Howe said, member of the Philadelphia Flyers Hall of Fame, and father of Nordiques Head Coach Nolan Howe.

“The awarding of this funding is in support of young men and women deserving of the opportunity to participate in the game of hockey due to their character, core values and need of financial support,” Nolan Howe added, who initiated the arrangement on behalf of the Howe Foundation.

“Our students are taught to recognize the impact and significant contributions of Colleen and Gordie to the great game of hockey,” Scott Tharp said, President, Snider Hockey. “Through the generosity of the Howe Foundation, our student-athletes will be able to further their on-ice and classroom skills, with a full appreciation of the great legacies of the Howe family and Ed Snider.”

