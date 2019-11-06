Glittering lights, magical displays, fantastic sounds of the holiday … this is what you can expect at the Oxford Hills Chamber of Commerce ninth annual Festival of Trees and Christmas Parade to be held Nov. 29 to 30. The chamber is accepting registrations from local businesses, organizations, groups and individuals to have the opportunity to submit their own decorated tree to create a winter wonderland in the Oxford Hills.

The Christmas Parade will start on the corner of Whitman and Main streets in Norway at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, and runs to Market Square in South Paris. This year’s theme is “Christmas Time.”

All parade participants need to register online through the Chamber’s website, oxfordhillsmaine.com, or call the office at 207-743-2281. There is a $25 fee to register a float to be judged. All others may participate at no cost.

The Chamber’s annual Festival of Trees event will be held again this year at the Twin Town Plaza, 243 Main St., South Paris. Local businesses, organizations, groups and individuals will donate fully decorated artificial trees.bThere will be no admission. Raffle tickets will be on sale for those who wish to take a chance at winning their favorite tree.

At least 20 percent of the proceeds from the event will be donated to local charities. Last year’s donation totaled $3,000 and was split between the Rightstart Christmas programs and area food pantries. The Chamber’s tree at this event will remain a donation drop-off location for the Christmas for the Kids and Christmas for Teens program. People will also be able to take tags off the donation tree to purchase gifts for local children.

The festival will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29. On Saturday, Nov. 30, it will run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. However, it will close during the parade. Santa and Mrs. Claus are expected to make an appearance at the festival after the parade. Tree winners will be notified by phone on Saturday after the event closes. Winners will need to pick up their trees from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, and have a picture ID in order to claim their tree

