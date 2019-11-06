Charges

Lewiston

  • Elizabeth Rose, 41, of 391 Lisbon St., on a charge of violating conditions of release, 1:44 a.m. Wednesday at 79 Howard St.
  • Richard Rogers Jr., 38, listed as transient, on warrants charging violating a protection order and failure to appear in court, 5:26 a.m. Wednesday at 417 Main St.
  • Christopher Benoit, 43, of 116 Hebron Road, Oxford, on a warrant charging failure to pay a fine, 2:15 p.m. Wednesday at 131 Horton St.
  • Timothy Lynds, 31, of 4 South Lisbon Road, on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 5:15 p.m. Wednesday at 1930 Lisbon St.

Auburn

  • Robin Stackhouse, 37, of 16 Highland Heights, Winthrop, on charges of possession of a scheduled drug and possession of a hypodermic apparatus, 11:15 p.m. Tuesday at 80 James St.
  • George Goodwin, 49, of 22 Tobey Road, New Gloucester, on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 2:03 a.m. Wednesday on High Street.
  • Carlos Portillo, 36, of 10 Trask Road, Turner, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on charges of driving while intoxicated and driving without a license, 10:10 p.m. Tuesday on Turner Center Road, Turner.
  • Michael Rocko, 47, of 114 Riverside St., Mechanic Falls, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant charging driving while intoxicated and seven counts of forgery, 6:03 p.m. Wednesday at the Androscoggin County Jail, Auburn.

