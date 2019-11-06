LIVERMORE — Staff and students alike got into the Halloween spirit on Thursday morning, Oct. 31 for the annual costume parade.

The Kindergarten teachers planned ahead and appeared as Snow White and the seven dwarfs. Office staff was attired in medical scrubs, complete with face masks and hair coverings or magnifying goggles. Other staff members were dressed as characters from the Wizard of Oz, sports mascots and Crayola crayons. Snap, Crackle and Pop were also seen.

For the children, there was a wide variety of costumes. There were lots of princesses and mermaids this year along with stormtroopers and other action figures. Police, sailors, cats and other animals were seen. One boy dressed as an older woman, complete with granny gown, curler-filled hair and a cane. Another came as a red hot dog, with a squiggle of mustard on top, nestled in a relish-filled bun.

Because the parade had to be held indoors, there wasn’t space enough for parents and other family members to watch. The students made their way along the first and second floors before returning to their classrooms. Kindergarten classes went first while other classes lined the hallways to watch. The other classes then each took a turn with the Pre-Kindergarten students holding their own parade at 12:30 p.m. The other Pre-Kindergarten students had their parade on Friday.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: