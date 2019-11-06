Spruce Mountain Primary School in Livermore held a Halloween costume parade Thursday, Oct. 31. Jade Moras leads a group of students during the parade. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser Buy this Photo

LIVERMORE — Staff and students alike got into the Halloween spirit on Thursday morning, Oct. 31 for the annual costume parade.

The Kindergarten teachers planned ahead and appeared as Snow White and the seven dwarfs. Office staff was attired in medical scrubs, complete with face masks and hair coverings or magnifying goggles. Other staff members were dressed as characters from the Wizard of Oz, sports mascots and Crayola crayons. Snap, Crackle and Pop were also seen.

For the children, there was a wide variety of costumes. There were lots of princesses and mermaids this year along with stormtroopers and other action figures. Police, sailors, cats and other animals were seen. One boy dressed as an older woman, complete with granny gown, curler-filled hair and a cane. Another came as a red hot dog, with a squiggle of mustard on top, nestled in a relish-filled bun.

Because the parade had to be held indoors, there wasn’t space enough for parents and other family members to watch. The students made their way along the first and second floors before returning to their classrooms. Kindergarten classes went first while other classes lined the hallways to watch. The other classes then each took a turn with the Pre-Kindergarten students holding their own parade at 12:30 p.m. The other Pre-Kindergarten students had their parade on Friday.

At the SMPS Halloween costume parade, Emmet Gemili was a red hot dog.

"Batman" waves during the SMPS Halloween costume parade Thursday at SMPS in Livermore.

Austin Merrill dressed as a little old lady for the Halloween costume parade at SMPS in Livermore Thursday.

Payton Wright arrives at SMPS just in time for the Halloween costume parade Thursday,

Seen at the Halloween costume parade Thursday were Snap, Crackle and Pop, SMPS staff members from left Julie Bolduc, Jennifer Wilkins and Denise Cloutier. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

SMPS staff members Cindy Crabtree at left and Karen Quirrion were seen during the Halloween costume parade Thursday in Livermore. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

Emma Knight and a panda were seen during the SMPS Halloween costume parade Thursday in Livermore.

 

