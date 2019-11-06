ADAMSTOWN TOWNSHIP — A Rumford man was injured Tuesday when the car he was driving went off Route 16 and hit a utility pole in northern Oxford County .

The car driven by Toby Johnston, 41, was traveling east on Route 16, also known as Wilsons Mills Road, before skidding off the road and rolling over, hitting a utility pole and coming to a rest,” Oxford County Deputy Josh Aylward wrote in an email to Chief Deputy James Urguhart.

“Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors,” Aylward wrote.

The crash reported at about 12:30 p.m. remains under investigation, according to Urguhart.

The vehicle was totaled, Aylward wrote

Johnston was taken by NorthStar EMS ambulance to Rumford Hospital for evaluation of injuries.

Rangeley Fire Rescue Chief Michael Bacon, Assistant Chief Dennis Marquis and Capt. Jonny Wakefield were able to pry open a door to get Johnston out of the car, according to Wakefield.

Rangeley Police Chief Russell French responded to assist with traffic control until more firefighters could arrive because the crash occurred between two blind areas on a sweeping corner, Wakefield said. Maine Warden Service also assisted.

Koobs Garage, Inc. in Oquossoc removed the car from the scene on a flatbed wrecker.

« Previous

filed under: