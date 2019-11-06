The first snow of the season is expected to arrive Thursday night and linger into Friday for parts of the state.

The storm will arrive Thursday evening. It’s looking like most of the area will start as rain and then change to snow into Friday morning. This one should not be a big snow maker for southern and central Maine.

Most areas will start as rain during the afternoon Thursday. The mountains will start and stay snow.

The rain/snow line will make an attempt to crash towards the coast early Friday morning bringing only light accumulations there. Lewiston and Auburn look like they’re on that line. Precipitation should end by midday for most areas on Friday.

A coating to 1 inch of snow for the coastal plain back to the lakes. The hills to central Maine will get into the 1-3-inch range.

The mountains should expect 3-6 inches. Up slope areas in the White Mountains in New Hampshire like Crawford Notch and Pinkham Notch should get over a half foot.

Winds will be strongest Friday as the storm pulls away. Gusts over 30 mph are expected. Temps will stay in the 30s and wind chills will be in the teens.

Saturday will be sunny and cool. Temps should struggle to get out of the 30s.

More clouds will arrive on Sunday but any rain or snow showers with a front will hold off until night. That’s another strong front introducing a fresh pool of cold air for Monday into Tuesday.

With cold air in place, another snow event is possible Tuesday night through Wednesday.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: