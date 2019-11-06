SM Primary School

Danielle Lambert is a first grade teacher at the primary school. She grew up in Acton, Massachusetts and graduated from UMF with a degree in Early Childhood Education. She is currently enrolled there as a graduate student. As a young adult she enjoyed babysitting and always knew she wanted to pursue a career that involved teaching young children. Lambert’s hobbies include hiking, traveling, skiing, watching the Green Bay Packers and spending time with family. Her favorite place in Maine to travel to is Bar Harbor. She lives in Fayette with her husband and their two dogs.

SM Elementary School

Mrs. DiPompo is the elementary physical education and fourth grade health teacher. She graduated from Jay High School and then University of Maine Orono with a degree in K-12 Physical Education and Health. She later received her Master’s degree in Sport Psychology from University of North Carolina Greensboro. She has many years of experience coaching but her favorite sport is field hockey. She has also coached Nordic skiing, track, softball, and basketball. During the summer she enjoys watching her horses race at the fairs and hiking Maine Mountains. She has a daughter Emma and you can usually find her husband working at Spruce Mountain Ski Slope.

SM Middle School

Julie Taylor is a grade seven and eight math teacher. She began her teaching career as a fourth grade teacher at Wilton Academy. After one year, she moved to her current position at Jay Middle School which became Spruce Mountain Middle School. She graduated from the University of Maine at Farmington in 1988 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education with an Area of Concentration in Math/Computer Science. Her husband, Rob, is also a teacher for Spruce Mountain. They currently work together on the same grade level team at SMMS. Together, they are involved in many aspects of the school and local communities. She has twins, Erik and Emily, who are two of the best parts of her life. She loves spending time with friends and family. She enjoys reading, walking, hiking, and going to the movies. Spending time near the ocean is a favorite thing to do as well. A special cat named Percy was adopted recently. In the future, she hopes to travel to different places in the United States and Europe.

SM High School

Donna Peare is a science teacher at the high school. She currently teaches earth and physical science, biology, and forest ecology. She graduated from the University of Maine with a bachelor’s degree in forestry and then worked in the pulp and paper industry for more than 20 years. She began teaching in 2003 at Mountain Valley High School. Three years ago, she moved to SMHS. She has traveled to most states and many countries in Europe. She looks forward to more travels with her husband and their camper.

