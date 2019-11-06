NORWAY — Maine Veterans Groups and Maine Council of Churches ask for churches to join together on Nov. 11, 2019 at 11 a.m., in honor and remembrance of all those Veterans who have served our country by ringing their bells for two minutes.
What is now Veterans Day was originally known as Armistice Day. Bells for Peace began on Nov. 11, 1918, to mark the end of World War I. One hundred and one years later it continues in countries across the globe to honor veterans for their service and as a call for peace.
