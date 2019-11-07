A gear lending library shed at Agnes Gray Elementary School was built and delivered by Building Trades Classes, and arrived this week. Mr. Knightly and his students in Applied Academics will be sharing their knowledge of bike maintenance with the school as it begins to lend bikes to students on weekends. Pictured are the Building Trades students who help set it up on school grounds: From left, kneeling: Xavier Cooper, Justin Head, Caleb Evans and Peter Tavares. Back: Cadence Allen, Aaron Nason, Deven Bellavance, Zach Wiggin, Jaden Levesque, Trevor Carter, Trevor Danforth and Cody Gammon. Missing from photo are Kaylin Bashaw and Jason Vitale.

Democrat Schools
