To the Editor:

One of the things I’ve appreciated most during my 40 some years of living in the greater Bethel area community, is how people in our small towns really “come together” when supporting those who can use some help..it deeply touches the heart. This coming Saturday evening, November 9, we hope you’ll join us in creating such an experience in “Celebrating Brooksie”, musical performances and raffles to help support Brooks Morton, Newry resident and greater community volunteer who continues to recover from serious health issues during the last three months.

This event will take place at Telstar auditorium with musical performances by: Pete Morton, Doug Webster, Donnie Katlin, Brad Hooper, Ross Timberlake, Brady Chapman, Rolly York, Merry Childs, David Lane & Deven Andrews, Bill Shimamura, Pete Coolidge & the Acoustipalians, Paul Cormier & Fleur de Lis, The Shadagee Ramblers, and Jewel Clark

Doors will open at 5 p.m., with the performances starting at 6. Although a $10 suggested donation for admission will be appreciated (and opportunity to give more if you wish!), please come even if you are unable to contribute monetarily as the simple support of your “presence” will be most appreciated! Also, children and students are very welcome to attend. (In short, you need not money…just bring your full hearts!!! )

For more general information call: Jewel Clark 824-2517 or email [email protected] or for raffle donations call Tanya Johanson 207-522-5578 or email [email protected]

Jewel Clark

and Friends and Relatives of Brooksie

