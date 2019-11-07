To the Editor:

We would like to begin with THANKING everyone that has already helped with donations for 2019 Christmas for Families. There are so many wonderful people in our community that have made this a great project every year wish we could name them all.

We have had gifts from the United Bikers of Maine through Kim and Pete in Rumford, donations have been dropped off at Maine Street Realty and The Tax Loft. Some have shown up on our porch with no name please know that we THANK each and every one of you. A special THANK YOU to the American Legion in Locke Mills, Maine for allowing us to do the fund raiser for many years and hope that we can keep going. THANK YOU just doesn’t seem like enough for all of your efforts.

There will be a FUND RAISER ON December 8th 2019 at the American Legion in Locke Mills, Maine, doors open at 12 noon BINGO starts at 2pm there will be a food sale, a raffle with 50 plus gift also a QUILT raffle and a 50/50 MONEY raffle you can also play bingo. Come join for an afternoon of visiting and a chance to win prizes.

Again THANK YOU one and all, know that you are all special for all the sharing.

Nina Wheeler

Christmas for Families

