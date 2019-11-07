Legion

BUCKFIELD — Buckfield American Legion is seeking local veterans to join the post at no cost. The Post will pay the first year dues for those interested in becoming a member to learn what the Legion is all about. A magazine and free insurance are part of the package. For more information, call Jim Lowell, commander, at 890-4350 or Gloria Hall, adjutant, 336-2385, or come to a meeting at 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month.

Historical Society

HEBRON – Antique homes authority and realtor Linda Griffen of Windham recently toured a large portion of the Town of Hebron and photographed many of its older structures. She subsequently incorporated these into a video presentation which she gave to the Hebron Historical Society. Several of these building’s owners and neighbors were present to corroborate her interpretation and augment their history. Griffin also provided a fascinating and comprehensive history of domestic architecture and styles constructed in early New England, many of which are reflected in some of Hebron’s older buildings.

