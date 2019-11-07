Legion
BUCKFIELD — Buckfield American Legion is seeking local veterans to join the post at no cost. The Post will pay the first year dues for those interested in becoming a member to learn what the Legion is all about. A magazine and free insurance are part of the package. For more information, call Jim Lowell, commander, at 890-4350 or Gloria Hall, adjutant, 336-2385, or come to a meeting at 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month.
Historical Society
HEBRON – Antique homes authority and realtor Linda Griffen of Windham recently toured a large portion of the Town of Hebron and photographed many of its older structures. She subsequently incorporated these into a video presentation which she gave to the Hebron Historical Society. Several of these building’s owners and neighbors were present to corroborate her interpretation and augment their history. Griffin also provided a fascinating and comprehensive history of domestic architecture and styles constructed in early New England, many of which are reflected in some of Hebron’s older buildings.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
The Bethel Citizen
Bennett recognized for service
-
Advertiser Democrat
Paris veterans groups launching holiday drive for enlisted serving away from home
-
The Bethel Citizen
Selectmen approve sewer rate increase
-
The Bethel Citizen
Mahoosuc Bird Notes – Sandhill Cranes Part 2
-
The Bethel Citizen
CPS ON PARADE