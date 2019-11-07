NORWAY — The Social Justice Committee of the First Universalist Church of Norway (Unitarian Universalist) will host a program on Domestic Violence on Thursday, November 14, at 6:00 p.m. in the church Concert Hall, 479 Main Street, Norway. The evening program will feature the award-winning film Private Violence followed by a conversation with domestic violence survivors, law enforcement, changemakers, and the community. Refreshments will be served.

Private Violence, directed and produced by Cynthia Hill, is a feature-length documentary film that explores a simple, but deeply disturbing fact of American life: the most dangerous place for a woman in America is her own home. Every day in the US, at least four women are murdered by abusive (and often, ex) partners. Ultimately, the film centers on dispelling the logic of the commonly asked question: “Why didn’t she just leave?”

Private Violence premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, where it won the Candescent Award. The Emmy nominated film was also shown at Full Frame Documentary Film Festival, True/False Film Festival, Dallas International Film Festival, HotDocs Film Festival, and the Doxa Documentary Film Festival. It won the Kathleen Bryan Edwards Award for Human Rights at Full Frame and the Silver Heart Award at the Dallas International Film Festival.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: