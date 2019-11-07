(Predicted winners in bold)
RANDY WHITEHOUSE (64-20)
Sanford at Oxford Hills
Lewiston at Bonny Eagle
Edward Little at Thornton
Mt. Blue at Lawrence
Freeport at Leavitt
Spruce Mountain at Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale
Oak Hill at Lisbon
WIL KRAMLICH (73-18)
Sanford at Oxford Hills
Lewiston at Bonny Eagle
Edward Little at Thornton
Mt. Blue at Lawrence
Freeport at Leavitt
Spruce Mountain at Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale
Oak Hill at Lisbon
NATHAN FOURNIER (66-25)
Sanford at Oxford Hills
Lewiston at Bonny Eagle
Edward Little at Thornton
Mt. Blue at Lawrence
Freeport at Leavitt
Spruce Mountain at Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale
Oak Hill at Lisbon
ADAM ROBINSON (63-28)
Sanford at Oxford Hills
Lewiston at Bonny Eagle
Edward Little at Thornton
Mt. Blue at Lawrence
Freeport at Leavitt
Spruce Mountain at Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale
Oak Hill at Lisbon
TONY BLASI (64-27)
Sanford at Oxford Hills
Lewiston at Bonny Eagle
Edward Little at Thornton
Mt. Blue at Lawrence
Freeport at Leavitt
Spruce Mountain at Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale
Oak Hill at Lisbon
LEE HORTON (73-18)
Sanford at Oxford Hills
Lewiston at Bonny Eagle
Edward Little at Thornton
Mt. Blue at Lawrence
Freeport at Leavitt
Spruce Mountain at Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale
Oak Hill at Lisbon
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Columns & Analysis
Leonard Pitts Jr.: The kids may ‘OK’ this Boomer to their heart’s content
-
Horoscope
Cancer: Think before reacting when something upsets you
-
Dear Abby
Dinner out is unwelcome gift for couple on restricted diets
-
Dr. Roach
Lack of vitamin D absorption prompts search for cause
-
New England Patriots
Small tweaks have helped Patriots’ defense dominate in 2019