(Predicted winners in bold)

RANDY WHITEHOUSE (64-20)

Sanford at Oxford Hills

Lewiston at Bonny Eagle

Edward Little at Thornton

Mt. Blue at Lawrence

Freeport at Leavitt

Spruce Mountain at Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale

Oak Hill at Lisbon

WIL KRAMLICH (73-18)

Sanford at Oxford Hills

Lewiston at Bonny Eagle

Edward Little at Thornton

Mt. Blue at Lawrence

Freeport at Leavitt

Spruce Mountain at Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale

Oak Hill at Lisbon

NATHAN FOURNIER (66-25)

Sanford at Oxford Hills

Lewiston at Bonny Eagle

Edward Little at Thornton

Mt. Blue at Lawrence

Freeport at Leavitt

Spruce Mountain at Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale

Oak Hill at Lisbon

ADAM ROBINSON (63-28)

Sanford at Oxford Hills

Lewiston at Bonny Eagle

Edward Little at Thornton

Mt. Blue at Lawrence

Freeport at Leavitt

Spruce Mountain at Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale

Oak Hill at Lisbon

TONY BLASI (64-27)

Sanford at Oxford Hills

Lewiston at Bonny Eagle

Edward Little at Thornton

Mt. Blue at Lawrence

Freeport at Leavitt

Spruce Mountain at Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale

Oak Hill at Lisbon

LEE HORTON (73-18)

Sanford at Oxford Hills

Lewiston at Bonny Eagle

Edward Little at Thornton

Mt. Blue at Lawrence

Freeport at Leavitt

Spruce Mountain at Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale

Oak Hill at Lisbon

