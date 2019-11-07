(Predicted winners in bold)

RANDY WHITEHOUSE (64-20)

Sanford at Oxford Hills
Lewiston at Bonny Eagle
Edward Little at Thornton
Mt. Blue at Lawrence
Freeport at Leavitt
Spruce Mountain at Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale
Oak Hill at Lisbon

WIL KRAMLICH (73-18)

Sanford at Oxford Hills
Lewiston at Bonny Eagle
Edward Little at Thornton
Mt. Blue at Lawrence
Freeport at Leavitt
Spruce Mountain at Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale
Oak Hill at Lisbon

NATHAN FOURNIER (66-25)

Sanford at Oxford Hills
Lewiston at Bonny Eagle
Edward Little at Thornton
Mt. Blue at Lawrence
Freeport at Leavitt
Spruce Mountain at Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale
Oak Hill at Lisbon

ADAM ROBINSON (63-28)

Sanford at Oxford Hills
Lewiston at Bonny Eagle
Edward Little at Thornton
Mt. Blue at Lawrence
Freeport at Leavitt
Spruce Mountain at Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale
Oak Hill at Lisbon

TONY BLASI (64-27)

Sanford at Oxford Hills
Lewiston at Bonny Eagle
Edward Little at Thornton
Mt. Blue at Lawrence
Freeport at Leavitt
Spruce Mountain at Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale
Oak Hill at Lisbon

LEE HORTON (73-18)

Sanford at Oxford Hills
Lewiston at Bonny Eagle
Edward Little at Thornton
Mt. Blue at Lawrence
Freeport at Leavitt
Spruce Mountain at Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale
Oak Hill at Lisbon

