HEBRON – Hebron Academy is excited to announce the completion of the Robison Arena expansion project. This project extended the southeast end of the building for two new varsity locker rooms and a heated, elevated viewing area for fans; newly dedicated as the McGonagle Pavilion.

Robinson Arena was recently updated with new boards, glass, as well as a new dehumidification system and low emissivity ceiling insulation. The completion of these projects further enhance Robinson Arena’s reputation as one of the finest facilities of its kind in New England.

The Robinson Arena expansion was made possible by generous gifts from Robert McCoy, Jr. and John McGonagle, who graduated from Hebron in 1958 and 1961, respectively. Mr. McCoy is a member of the Hebron Athletic Hall of Fame. After graduating from Hebron, he went on to be a member of Harvard’s varsity hockey team. Mr. McGonagle lettered in hockey during the two years he attended Hebron and served as Captain his senior year. He went on to attend Colgate University where he played defense on the hockey team.

For more information please contact Pat Layman at 207-966-5236 or [email protected]

