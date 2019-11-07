PARIS — Marine Mammals of Maine (MMoME) is visiting Deering Memorial Community Center on Thursday, November 14th to present its program “A seal’s journey.” Starting at 6:30 pm, the presentation shows the many obstacles a seal faces from stranding to release.
Included will be seal basics such as whether it’s normal for them to be out of the water and why people might see a baby on its own, and then dive into when and why seals need help. MMoME will explain what it is, what they do, the animals they care for, and how people can help. This presentation is free and open to all.
For more information, please call the Paris Public Library at 743-6994 or email [email protected]
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
The Bethel Citizen
Bennett recognized for service
-
Advertiser Democrat
Paris veterans groups launching holiday drive for enlisted serving away from home
-
The Bethel Citizen
Selectmen approve sewer rate increase
-
The Bethel Citizen
Mahoosuc Bird Notes – Sandhill Cranes Part 2
-
The Bethel Citizen
CPS ON PARADE