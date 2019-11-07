PARIS — Marine Mammals of Maine (MMoME) is visiting Deering Memorial Community Center on Thursday, November 14th to present its program “A seal’s journey.” Starting at 6:30 pm, the presentation shows the many obstacles a seal faces from stranding to release.

Included will be seal basics such as whether it’s normal for them to be out of the water and why people might see a baby on its own, and then dive into when and why seals need help. MMoME will explain what it is, what they do, the animals they care for, and how people can help. This presentation is free and open to all.

For more information, please call the Paris Public Library at 743-6994 or email [email protected] Deering Memorial Community Center is located at 39 Main Street in South Paris.

