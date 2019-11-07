PARIS — University of Maine Cooperative Extension in Oxford County is accepting applications for the Master Gardener Volunteers training program that begins Jan. 27, from 1–4:30 p.m., at the Oxford County office, 9 Olson Road., South Paris. Classes meet weekly, excluding holidays, through June 8.
Program trainees receive almost 60 hours of in-depth training on a variety of gardening topics, including soil, composting, fruits, vegetables, pest control and more, using research-based information from UMaine Extension educators and industry experts. Trained Master Gardeners volunteer 40 hours within the first year for community projects to complete certification.
The $220 fee includes all materials; limited financial assistance is available. Apply online by Dec. 20. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact 743-6329, 800-287-1482 (in Maine); [email protected].
