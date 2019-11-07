The Town Office will be closed on Monday, November 11, in observance of Veteran’s Day.

On Friday, November 15, a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the Norway Branch Rail Trail will be held at 2 p.m. The trail head is located on Beal Street across from the Fire Station; it ends on Alpine Street at the border between

Norway and Paris.

The Town of Norway in collaboration with the Salvation Army will hold a free Coat Pick-Up on November 19th, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Town Office. All are welcome to pick up a coat, you do not have to be a Norway Resident.

The first half of taxes are due by Wednesday, November 20th.

Hunting season is here! Deer Hunting Season with a firearm will continue through Saturday, November 30th. No hunting is allowed on Sundays, but please, if you go into a wooded area for any reason on any day of the week, be safe and wear orange clothing. For more information, go to www.maine.gov/ifw. From Maine Fish & Wildlife: Being a responsible user of the Maine outdoors means staying informed of, and complying with, the current laws and rules. MDIFW’s popular summary guides make it easy to find and follow the laws and rules that apply to you. Our digital formats allow you to quickly check a law, confirm legal hunting hours, look up best practices and more – from anywhere, anytime. Just visit mefishwildlife.com/laws. Be prepared, review Maine’s 2019-2020 hunting laws today.

Select Board meetings are held the first and third Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Town Office. Planning Board meetings are held the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at 7 p.m. at the Town Office. We do our best to post agendas for both Boards on our Facebook page.

The Town Office telephone number is 743-6651, the fax number is 743-5307, the website is www.norwaymaine.com and Facebook.com/norwaymaine. The voicemail system is open 24/7 for you to leave a message during non-business

hours. Business hours are Monday thru Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

