Nouveau Redneck will have you singing and dancing the night away starting at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, at Mixers in Sabattus. Nouveau Redneck plays the music they like to hear and that they hope you want to hear, focusing on the best classic rock and county they can find and straying some from the typical bar band set lists to provide some variety. Band members are: Jeffrey Williams (guitar/lead vocals), Tyler Johnson (lead guitar/vocals), Joshua Christensen (bass guitar/vocals), and Mike Bean (drums). There is no cover charge and plenty of free parking is available. Mixers is located at 136 Sabattus Rd., Sabattus.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
The Buzz
Auburn McDonald’s to spend $300,000 to remodel; Lewiston OKs 35 apartments
-
Encore
John Smedley and Friends to play at Guthrie’s
-
Franklin
Two Farmington women stepped in to action to help firefighters, displaced residents and LEAP employees
-
Encore
Iron Dynamite to play at The Mill House Pub
-
Encore
Nouveau Redneck to play at Mixers