Nouveau Redneck will have you singing and dancing the night away starting at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, at Mixers in Sabattus. Nouveau Redneck plays the music they like to hear and that they hope you want to hear, focusing on the best classic rock and county they can find and straying some from the typical bar band set lists to provide some variety. Band members are: Jeffrey Williams (guitar/lead vocals), Tyler Johnson (lead guitar/vocals), Joshua Christensen (bass guitar/vocals), and Mike Bean (drums). There is no cover charge and plenty of free parking is available. Mixers is located at 136 Sabattus Rd., Sabattus.

