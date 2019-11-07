One and a half year old Lily is a large, energetic dog. Her handlers are not sure of her heritage. They feel that with her long legs and love of running she is at least part greyhound.

Lily has not had much training. Since she arrived at the shelter her handlers have been working with her to teach her how to walk on leash. She has also learned the sit command. She will benefit from more training with someone that can devote time to working with her and giving her some direction so she knows what is expected of her.

The perfect home for Lily does not have any small animals or small children. A meet and greet can be arranged if there is another dog in the home. She would love to run in a large yard or accompany her person on a long hike.

Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills is a no-kill, non-profit shelter and adoption center for cats and dogs, and the holding area for stray dogs for 12 towns in Oxford County. The shelter is located at 9 Swallow Road in Paris. Anyone interested in adopting a pet from RPC can visit the shelter as follows: Monday and Tuesday closed; Wednesday and Thursday noon to 4 p.m.; Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.; Sunday noon to 4 p.m. Most of the adoptable pets and the adoption application can be found online on the shelter’s website at www.responsiblepetcare.org. Responsible Pet Care operates a thrift shop called Pawsibilities. It is located at 132 Waterford Road in Norway, and is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations of clean, usable household items are accepted during shop hours. All the money raised at Pawsibilities supports RPC. For answers to questions about adopting or fostering a pet, or to make an inquiry about a lost animal, call RPC after noon at 743-8679.

