LEWISTON — There will be a recount next week in the Ward 7 City Council race after an initial tally put challenger Stephanie Gelinas ahead of incumbent Michael Marcotte by less than a 1% margin.

Tuesday’s preliminary results gave Gelinas 389 votes compared to 384 for Marcotte. A third candidate, Kaitlyn Meagan Rourke, collected 140.

The city clerk’s office said the recount will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14.

The Ward 7 race was the only one in Lewiston with more than two candidates. In three of the seven races, there was only one contender.

There are no other recounts scheduled in either Lewiston or Auburn. Candidates have five business days after the election to request one.

« Previous

Next »