To the Editor:

Have Jehovah’s Witnesses ever knock on your door? Have you taken a pamphet or magazine just to be nice, but they always return time and again? Have you wondered what this religion is all about? You are not the only one with these questions.

Let me tell you a little about my experience. I was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses for 40 years. And I will tell you from the deepest depths of my soul that I will never return. They are a cult. Bullies, back stabbers, brow beaters, mind controlling, family wreckers! If you do not go by all their rules, have some questions about what they teach, celebrate holidays, or do not follow the written word completely as an imperfect being, you will be cut off from family and friends. And once you are outside that bubble, you will never have the chance to see, hug, speak, or help your family ever again. Don’t get me wrong. I truly thought this was the “truth”, I tried to live by those rules. In time I was questioning many things I was taught. I was so unhappy, I had to break free. It took me six years to work up my nerve to finally say good-bye to everything I knew. It was the hardest thing I ever had done in my life. I knew what was to come in my new journey, and prepared myself in many ways. I am tremendously thankful for making that choice to leave this cult. I have never been happier in my life today.

How is this possibly? What Christian religion does this to their people? Jehovah’s Witnesses. I’m living proof, along with so many others, that there is life after this cult. Thousands of members have taken a stand to leave each year. Please take the time to watch on A&E Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: The Jevohah’s Witnesses’ Special Event. It was precise, accurate, perfectly narrated by Ex- Jehovah’s Witnesses! It really hit home! This was my life!

Here’s where it really strikes a cord with me. They claim that once you are ousted, or the word they use is disfellowshipped, you have no contact with family and friends who have made their choice to stay in the so-called religion. They also claim that if there is a family health matter, it would be the only reason for contact. Usually this consist of sick, dying, or dead. I believe that each family takes this view differently. How? Allow me to help you understand this matter. My little sister of 44 years old passed away on 10/26/19 of Ovarian cancer. I was never contacted about this sickness. Infact, I wasn’t even informed when she was on her deathbed. I got the news from a few wonderful cousins who live hours away. They are not in this religion, but knew of the dynamics of this disfunctional life I led. I headed down to the hospital where she was, only 20 mins away from where I actually live. I was able to see her unconscious, frail body for only about 15 minutes. I was not even sure she knew I was there by her side. If only I was told a month or even days before she was this sick, I could have visited her, reconnected, shared a hug and smile. She

passed away that evening. What makes me so irate at this time, unable to grieve properly, so much anger running through my veins, is that if those humble true Christian cousins had not let me know, I would have missed out on my very last visit with my little sister.

What saddens me is that these people continue to brainwash others into thinking they are the right religion, the true religion, and think they are better than everyone else. So, if you have one of Jehovah’s Witnesses knocking at your door, be sure to ask many questions and delve deep into your own heart before you make a life long regret, because once you are in, it will take a lifetime to get out!

Michelle Olson

Topsham

