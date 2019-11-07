NORWAY — In recognition of National Diabetes Awareness Month, Stephens Memorial Hospital is pleased to offer “Line Up to Prevent Diabetes.” This event is being offered to anyone who would like to learn more about our Diabetes education programs and support group.

Participants can expect to start the evening off with line dancing, led by Betty Sirois, RN, CDE, followed by light refreshments and information on diabetes services offered at Stephens Memorial Hospital.

This event is being held Wednesday, November 20 from 6:00 – 7:30 pm in the Harper Conference Center of the Ripley Medical Office Building (193 Main Street, Norway). There is no cost to join, but participants must register at: wmh.coursestorm.com.

For more information on this event or diabetes programs at Stephens Memorial Hospital, please contact Betty at 207-744-6057.

