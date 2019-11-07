BETHEL — Mahoosuc Pathways, Inc. operating Bethel Village Trails (BVT), is geared up for winter. BVT is located at The Bethel Inn Resort and on neighboring private land offering nearly 20km of cross-country ski trails and eight miles of trails dedicated for fat biking and snowshoeing. Trails wind through the fields before heading into the woods, and there are options for all levels of skiers and riders. BVT has rentals for all activities, including a new fleet of Specialized Fatboy fat bikes from Barker Mountain Bikes.

BVT is making improvements to the trail systems, including a major widening and drainage project on Moose, a well-loved ski trail. The fatbike/snowshoe trails are also undergoing a redesign, which will result in fewer crossings of the ski trails, and an addition of a new section of trail which will add extra mileage.

Planned events for 2020 will include the third annual Snowmaggedon, a fat bike race that is part of the Maine Winter Fat Bike Series, on February 2. The Flying Moose Classic, hosted by the Bethel Outing Club, will take place at BVT on February 8. And NENSA’s Women’s Ski Day will be returning to Bethel for the fifth time on February 23.

Season passes are now on sale at www.mahoosucpathways.org/Season-Passes; prices will increase at midnight on November 30. Opportunities to volunteer for events and trail work can be found on the events page of the website and on BVT’s Facebook page.

