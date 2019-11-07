No. 5 Sanford (4-5) at No. 4 Oxford Hills (5-4)

Class A quarterfinal

Friday, 7 p.m.

Vikings hosting a playoff game at home for the fourth year in a row, which is an achievement of its own, but not one they want to make the headline of the 2019 season.

No. 7 Lewiston (2-7) at No. 2 Bonny Eagle (8-1)

Class A quarterfinal

Friday, 7 p.m.

Blue Devils have the athletes to make the Scots play four quarters. The question is whether they can close the gap on Bonny Eagle’s size and strength advantages.

No. 8 Edward Little (0-9) at No. 1 Thornton (9-0)

Class A quarterfinal

Friday, 7 p.m.

Red Eddies have no check marks in their favor, but they’ll need to be more mentally tough for this game than any other during this difficult season.

No. 7 Mt. Blue (6-3) at No. 3 Lawrence (8-1)

Class B North semifinal

Friday, 7 p.m.

Flashbacks to the old Pine Tree Conference can wait. Cougars are hoping to shock B North again after taking out No. 2 Cony.

No. 5 Freeport (7-1) at No. 1 Leavitt (9-0)

Class C South semifinal

Friday, 7 p.m.

Falcons showed they weren’t products of a soft schedule with last week’s 42-41 double-OT upset of No. 4 Cape Elizabeth. But Hornets are a clear step up in competition.

No. 4 Spruce Mountain (7-3) at No. 1 Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale (7-1)

Class D South semifinal

Friday, 7 p.m.

Ramblers defense rendered Brandon Frey a decoy in 34-12 win two weeks ago. It will be interesting to see what the Phoenix do different to get him the ball in space this time.

No. 3 Oak Hill (5-4) at No. 2 Lisbon (5-3)

Class D South semifinal

Saturday, 12:30 p.m.

Greyhounds won, 16-13, when the rivals met in Wales two weeks ago. But one only needs to look back to last year for a reminder of what that’s worth.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: