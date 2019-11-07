No. 5 Sanford (4-5) at No. 4 Oxford Hills (5-4)
Class A quarterfinal
Friday, 7 p.m.

Vikings hosting a playoff game at home for the fourth year in a row, which is an achievement of its own, but not one they want to make the headline of the 2019 season.

No. 7 Lewiston (2-7) at No. 2 Bonny Eagle (8-1)
Class A quarterfinal
Friday, 7 p.m.

Blue Devils have the athletes to make the Scots play four quarters. The question is whether they can close the gap on Bonny Eagle’s size and strength advantages.

No. 8 Edward Little (0-9) at No. 1 Thornton (9-0)
Class A quarterfinal
Friday, 7 p.m.

Red Eddies have no check marks in their favor, but they’ll need to be more mentally tough for this game than any other during this difficult season.

No. 7 Mt. Blue (6-3) at No. 3 Lawrence (8-1)
Class B North semifinal
Friday, 7 p.m.

Flashbacks to the old Pine Tree Conference can wait. Cougars are hoping to shock B North again after taking out No. 2 Cony.

No. 5 Freeport (7-1) at No. 1 Leavitt (9-0)
Class C South semifinal
Friday, 7 p.m.

Falcons showed they weren’t products of a soft schedule with last week’s 42-41 double-OT upset of No. 4 Cape Elizabeth. But Hornets are a clear step up in competition.

No. 4 Spruce Mountain (7-3) at No. 1 Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale (7-1)
Class D South semifinal
Friday, 7 p.m.

Ramblers defense rendered Brandon Frey a decoy in 34-12 win two weeks ago. It will be interesting to see what the Phoenix do different to get him the ball in space this time.

No. 3 Oak Hill (5-4) at No. 2 Lisbon (5-3)
Class D South semifinal
Saturday, 12:30 p.m.

Greyhounds won, 16-13, when the rivals met in Wales two weeks ago. But one only needs to look back to last year for a reminder of what that’s worth.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
Edward Little Red Eddies, Leavitt Hornets, Lewiston Blue Devils, lisbon greyhounds, monmouth mustangs, Mt. Blue Cougars, oak hill raiders, Oxford Hills Vikings, Spruce Mountain Phoenix, St. Dom's Saints, Winthrop Ramblers, winthrop/monmouth ramblers
Related Stories
Latest Articles