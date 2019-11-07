No. 5 Sanford (4-5) at No. 4 Oxford Hills (5-4)
Class A quarterfinal
Friday, 7 p.m.
Vikings hosting a playoff game at home for the fourth year in a row, which is an achievement of its own, but not one they want to make the headline of the 2019 season.
No. 7 Lewiston (2-7) at No. 2 Bonny Eagle (8-1)
Class A quarterfinal
Friday, 7 p.m.
Blue Devils have the athletes to make the Scots play four quarters. The question is whether they can close the gap on Bonny Eagle’s size and strength advantages.
No. 8 Edward Little (0-9) at No. 1 Thornton (9-0)
Class A quarterfinal
Friday, 7 p.m.
Red Eddies have no check marks in their favor, but they’ll need to be more mentally tough for this game than any other during this difficult season.
No. 7 Mt. Blue (6-3) at No. 3 Lawrence (8-1)
Class B North semifinal
Friday, 7 p.m.
Flashbacks to the old Pine Tree Conference can wait. Cougars are hoping to shock B North again after taking out No. 2 Cony.
No. 5 Freeport (7-1) at No. 1 Leavitt (9-0)
Class C South semifinal
Friday, 7 p.m.
Falcons showed they weren’t products of a soft schedule with last week’s 42-41 double-OT upset of No. 4 Cape Elizabeth. But Hornets are a clear step up in competition.
No. 4 Spruce Mountain (7-3) at No. 1 Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale (7-1)
Class D South semifinal
Friday, 7 p.m.
Ramblers defense rendered Brandon Frey a decoy in 34-12 win two weeks ago. It will be interesting to see what the Phoenix do different to get him the ball in space this time.
No. 3 Oak Hill (5-4) at No. 2 Lisbon (5-3)
Class D South semifinal
Saturday, 12:30 p.m.
Greyhounds won, 16-13, when the rivals met in Wales two weeks ago. But one only needs to look back to last year for a reminder of what that’s worth.
