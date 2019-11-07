To The Editor:

On behalf of the employees, volunteers, and Board of Directors at the Bryant Pond 4H Learning Center, we are excited to announce the Third Annual Wobble and Gobble 5K Road Race in Bethel Village.

The race will be held on the morning of Thanksgiving Day and will begin and end at The Gem Theater in Bethel.

Over the past two years, this fundraising race has amounted in $8000 of proceeds allocated to the Harvest For Health Initiative at the Learning Center. The Initiative brings the connections between healthy people, a healthy environment, and strong local economies to life, for more than 4000 people each year.

To participate in the race, please register at runinarace.com, or by visiting our Facebook page: Facebook.com/BethelWobbleGobble or, for a mail-in form, please email [email protected]

Prizes will be awarded to the top three finishers in each age group, as well as the overall winners. Best costume proved to be a fun contest last year so that will be continued and will include participants as well as volunteers this year (we have a special award for this winner)!

Where: The Gem Theater, 23 Cross Street, Bethel, ME 04217

What: 5K Road Race

When: Thanksgiving Day – November 28, 2019. Registration opens at 7:30 a.m., race starts at 9:00 a.m.

Why: Pregame for your feast to follow, connect with community members, and support a local non-profit organization

Who: 100% of proceeds benefit The Bryant Pond 4H Learning Center

We hope to see you on Thanksgiving Day! If you have questions or interest in sponsoring this event, please reach out to the Bryant Pond 4H Learning Center at 207-665-2068.

Cassie Mason

Bethel

