Randall Hall, 32, Oxford, failing to report on April 1, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 10 days.

Akasmine Murchison, 31, Auburn, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs on Dec. 27, 2017, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs on June 15, 2018, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on June 19, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge dismissed; third charge dismissed; fourth charge found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to six months, restitution $120.

Kevin Thompson, 19, Auburn, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on June 16, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Lance L. Pangelinan, 25, Livermore Falls, unlawful possession of cocaine base, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, violating condition of release on June 21, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $100; third charge dismissed.

Robert M. Bergeron, 37, Lewiston, domestic violence assault, priors on June 21, 2018, dismissed.

Joseph A. Chase, 31, Sabattus, domestic violence criminal threatening, priors on June 22, 2018, dismissed.

Richard R. Edwards Jr., 30, Leeds, burning prohibited material on April 10, 2018, found guilty, fined $650.

Penny Footman, 37, Lewiston, assault on June 30, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced to 135 days, probation partially revoked.

Antonio Rembert, 42, Lewiston, violating condition of release on July 1, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 90 days.

Robert Hermanson, 52, Buckfield, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, theft by deception on May 2, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 24 hours, restitution $101; second charge found guilty, sentenced to 24 hours.

Kristy Grover, 37, Lewiston, assault on June 30, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced to five months, probation partially revoked.

Benjamin G. Tarr, 31, Lisbon Falls, domestic violence assault on June 29, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 364 days with all but seven days suspended, probation two years, restitution $75.

Tammy Wood, 42, Lewiston, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit on May 23, 2018, dismissed.

Leonel Lontange, 24, Westbrook, reproducing motor vehicle plates without consent on May 26, 2018, filed.

Blaine R. Berube, 26, East Wilton, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior on Dec. 11, 2017, found guilty, fined $500.

Maynard W. Carter Jr., 34, Auburn, operating while license suspended or revoked on May 29, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Taisha M. Kenney, 24, Lisbon, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on June 5, 2018, found guilty, fined $200, restitution $60.

Jeffrey Coyne, 51, Turner, failure to make oral or written accident report on June 4, 2018, filed.

Justin Wilson, 34, Poland, operating after registration suspended on June 22, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Casey Clark, 37, Lewiston, failure to notify or motor vehicle accident on July 3, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 10 days.

Omar M. Omar, 24, Lewiston, two charges aggravated assault, assault, criminal threatening with dangerous weapon on July 2, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge dismissed; third charge dismissed; fourth charge found guilty, sentenced to five years with all but 18 months suspended, probation two years.

Kendrick Leonard, 32, Lewiston, elevated aggravated assault, aggravated assault, criminal mischief, assault, violating condition of release on July 1, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced to six years with all but three years suspended, probation three years, restitution $1,301.01; second charge dismissed; third charge found guilty, sentenced to 180 days; fourth charge dismissed; fifth charge found guilty, sentenced to 180 days.

Cheryl T. Thompson, 49, Lisbon, two charges of violating protection from abuse order on June 9, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $500; second charge dismissed.

Michael S. Doiron, 31, West Farmington, operating under the influence (alcohol), driving to endanger on July 1, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $1,000, license suspended 30 days.

Marcus A. Valencia, 37, Turner, failure to report on May 17, 2018, found guilty, sentenced 14 days.

Damion H. Dobson, 26, Lewiston, protective order from harassment violation on June 12, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Dorothy J. Edmands, 49, Auburn, two charges theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors June 14, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, sentenced 60 days.

James L. Crump, 42, Auburn, elevated aggravated assault, illegal possession of firearm, reckless conduct, violating condition of release on July 7, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, sentenced to five years all but three years suspended, probation one year; third charge found guilty, sentenced to five years all but three years suspended, probation one year; fourth charge dismissed.

Quentaris J. Leonard, 35, Lewiston, illegal possession of firearm, reckless conduct on July 7, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, sentenced to 188 days.

James L. Crump, 42, Auburn, elevated aggravated assault, reckless conduct, illegal possession of firearm on July 1, 2018, all charges dismissed.

Taisha M. Kenney, 24, Lisbon, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on June 23, 2018, found guilty, fined $100, 20 hours community service.

William Hollyday, 27, Bath, domestic violence assault on July 6, 2018, dismissed.

Troy H. Babb, 54, New Gloucester, operating under the influence (alcohol) on June 30, 2018, found guilty, fined $600, sentenced to five days, license suspended 150 days.

David M. Lausier, 38, Turner, two charges operating while license suspended or revoked on June 13, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $1,000, sentenced one day.

Deanna Male, 27, Auburn, theft by receiving stolen property on Jan. 11, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to four days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Katherine Hadley, 36, Lewiston, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, assault, criminal threatening on July 13, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $300, suspended $300; third charge found guilty, sentenced to 364 days all but 182 days suspended, probation one year.

Melanie G. N. Churchill, 43, Norway, operating under the influence (alcohol) on July 7, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to four days, license suspended 150 days.

Mark Goettel, 52, Cumberland, two charges operating under the influence (alcohol) on July 7, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Reed J. Davis, 34, Litchfield, operating under the influence (alcohol), operating while license suspended or revoked, prior on July 3, first charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 48 hours, license suspended 150 days; second charge dismissed.

Brittny Freeman, 27, Brunswick, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, violating condition of release on July 15, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $400; second charge found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Melissa Audet, 40, Auburn, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit on June 22, 2018, dismissed.

Becky Talarico, 34, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on July 3, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Lonnie Thomas, 36, Auburn, domestic violence assault on July 12, 2018, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on July 20, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $100.

Alexander M. Bennett, 23, Bowdoin, operating under the influence (alcohol) prior on July 11, 2018, found guilty, fined $700, sentenced to 364 days with all but seven suspended, probation one year, license suspended three years, registration suspended.

Christopher Vann, 40, Harpswell, operating under the influence (alcohol) on July 14, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 10 days, license suspended 150 days.

Jacob Boucher, 28, Lewiston, operating under the influence (alcohol), motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit, failure to stop for officer, operating vehicle without license on July 15, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 10 days, license suspended 150 days; second charge found guilty, fined $250, license suspended 60 days; third charge dismissed; fourth charge dismissed.

Dylan R. Stefani, 28, Wilton, operating under the influence (alcohol), motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit on July 9, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to four days, license suspended 150 days; second charge dismissed.

Ronald Crocker, 39, Brunswick, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on July 15, 2018, found guilty, fined $400, suspended $400.

Quentin N. Silva Dufour, 24, Auburn, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refusing to stop, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on July 14, 2018, filed.

Stephanie A. Gravel, 32, Lewiston, unlawful possession of fentanyl powder on July 13, 2018, dismissed.

Kyle Connors, 28, Leeds, operating under the influence (alcohol) prior, operating while license suspended or revoked on July 12, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $700, sentenced to 364 days all but 12 days suspended, probation one year, license suspended three years, registration suspended; second charge found guilty, fined $600, suspended $600, sentenced to 12 days.

Daniel Sweet, 37, Belgrade, operating under the influence (alcohol) no test, prior, terrorizing on July 11, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $900, sentenced to eight months with all but 12 days suspended, probation one year, license suspended three years; second charge dismissed.

Liban Bare, 24, Lewiston, violating condition of release on July 20, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Todd M. Barnes, 42, Auburn, operating under the influence (alcohol) on June 19, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Kalar Abdi, 23, Lewiston, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs on May 23, 2018, dismissed.

Sylvia T. Bryant, 27, Mexico, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on July 20, 2018, found guilty, fined $100, restitution $10.

Daniel St. Laurent, 53, Lewiston, trafficking in prison contraband, operating under the influence (alcohol), unlawful possession of scheduled drug on July 21, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced 48 hours, license suspended 150 days; third charge found guilty, fined $400.

Sabrina Hoffman, 35, Lisbon Falls, aggravated assault, two charges domestic violence assault, domestic violence reckless conduct on July 21, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge dismissed; third charged dismissed; fourth charge found guilty, sentenced to 180 days with all suspended, probation one year.

Jamie Bolduc, 34, Lisbon Falls, violating condition of release on July 20, 2018, dismissed.

Joel Olstein, 73, Auburn, domestic violence assault on July 19, 2018, filed.

Robin S. Morris, 35, Minot, two charges operating under the influence (alcohol) priors, trafficking in prison contraband, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, operating vehicle without license, restrictions/conditions on July 22, 2018, first charge dismissed; second charge dismissed; third charge found guilty, fined $400; fourth charge dismissed; fifth charge found guilty, fined $1,000, sentenced to eight months all but 21 days suspended, probation one year, license suspended three years, registration suspended.

Nathan Catron, 28, Lewiston, allowing minor to possess or consume liquor on July 25, 2018, filed.

