Brandi Lee, 28, Lewiston, violating protection from abuse order, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise, criminal mischief on March 1, first charge found guilty, sentenced 10 days; second charge dismissed; third charge dismissed; fourth charge found guilty, sentenced 10 days, restitution $900.

Craig S. Dube, 31, Sabattus, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit on Feb. 10, found guilty, fined $300.

Kevin D. Billings, 57, South Paris, failure to register vehicle on Feb. 9, found guilty, fined $100.

Ashley N. Marquis, 29, Turner, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Feb. 2, found guilty, fined $100, restitution $99.83.

Predrag Bogic, 27, Salisbury, Mass., rule violation, operation with false duty status on Dec. 12, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Caryn L. Pillsbury, 39, Windham, operating under the influence (alcohol) on Jan. 28, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Aaron R. Whittemore, 39, Livermore Falls, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior on Dec. 22, 208, found guilty, fined $500.

Katie L. Burkett, 40, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on March 3, found guilty, fined $200.

Joseph Dehetre, 36, Mechanic Falls, criminal trespass, violating condition of release on Feb. 10, first charge found guilty, sentenced three days; second charge found guilty, sentenced three days.

Lisa L. Farnum, 49, Lisbon Falls, failure to register vehicle on Feb. 11, found guilty, fined $100.

Lisa M. Keisman, 46, South Paris, operating after registration suspended on Feb. 11, filed.

Robert Horstman Jr., 51, Winthrop, failure to register vehicle on Feb. 20, filed.

Tara S. Levesque, 34, Turner, failure to register vehicle on Jan. 31, found guilty, fined $100.

James S. McLendon, 51, Hartford, failure to register vehicle on Feb. 6, found guilty, fined $200.

Michael Silva, 25, Buckfield, failure to register vehicle on Feb. 8, found guilty, fined $100.

Abdirizak Abdullahi, 17, Lewiston, operating vehicle without license on Feb. 15, found guilty, 10 hours community service.

Mihail Nicoara, 27, Bellevue, Wash., rule violation, operation with false duty status on Dec. 20, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Elizabeth Tynes, 23, New Gloucester, operating while license suspended or revoked on Feb. 19, found guilty, fined $250.

Derek F. Muncey, 33, Harpswell, failure to make oral or written accident report on Feb. 9, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 30 days.

Lewis Laclair, 70, Guilford, rule violation, duty status not current on Dec. 20, found guilty, fined $250.

Felicia Lathrop, 32, Lisbon Falls, violating protection from abuse order on March 6, found guilty sentenced 35 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

