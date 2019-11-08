CHESTERVILLE — The Town Office will be closed Nov. 14 and 15 to fix damage to the interior ceiling tiles from leaks related to ice build up on the roof.

The roof was damaged from the ice and then it was replaced last spring, Deputy Town Clerk Rachel Heseltine wrote in an email.

“We are now fixing the damage that had been done to the interior ceiling tiles from leaks,” she wrote.

The Town Office will reopen at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19.

New Sharon residents have been using the Chesterville office to conduct some business such as vehicle registrations since their Town Office closed in October. A steel steam pipe from the furnace ruptured Oct. 8 in a storage room, flooding it and sending boiling water and steam through the pipe that was wrapped in asbestos. Town officials are working to get the office reopened.

