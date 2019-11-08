Calvary United Methodist supper

LEWISTON — The Calvary United Methodist Church will hold a bean and casserole supper Saturday, Nov. 9. Serving will begin at 4:45 p.m. The menu consists of baked beans, hot dogs, a variety of casseroles (including vegetarian), salads, brown bread, biscuits and pies.

Cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children under 10 years old.

Hunters Breakfast at W. Auburn Church

AUBURN —The West Auburn Congregational Church will hold a Homemade Hunters Breakfast from 5 to 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at 811 West Auburn Road, Auburn. Members will serve french toast, eggs, bacon, sausage, potatoes, biscuits, muffins and beverage. Tickets are available at the door for $7; aegs 5 to 10, $3;under 5, free. All are welcome. From left preparing for the breakfast are Florence Milcikes, Alda Reynolds, Kathy Bourgault, Holly Lasagna, Wendy Gilpatric, Jennifer Sawyer and Donna Cote.

RCAM Empty Bowl Supper Nov. 16

WAYNE — The Rural Community Action Ministry (RCAM) will hold its fifth annual Empty Bowls Supper from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Ladd Recreation Center to increase community awareness about hunger and food insecurity issues facing towns in its service area. A variety of soups and chowders will be served, together with salad, bread, drinks and desserts. “RCAM is holding its Empty Bowls Supper this year to kick off National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, which starts on Nov. 16,” said RCAM Executive Director Janice Daku. Local musician Stan Davis will provide entertainment at the supper. Admission buys a pottery bowl ready to be filled with any of the soups or chowders of choice. Adult tickets are $10; $5, children under 12; and $25, families up to five with a maximum of three pottery bowls per family. In addition to the meal, there will be a silent auction of pottery items at the RCAM fundraiser. FMI: call RCAM at 207-524-5095, check Face Book, visit www.rcam.net, or email [email protected]

Auburn Methodist Church holding supper

AUBURN — The Auburn United Methodist Church will hold a bean supper at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. Cost is $8 for adults; $4, ages 6 to 12; under 5, free. The menu consists of baked beans, casseroles, hot dogs, coleslaw, bread, beverages and pies.

Entertainment will be provided by the Park Avenue Pickers, beginning at 4:30. For additional information, call the church office at 207-782-3972. The church is located at 439 Park Ave.

Amvets Post #6 bean supper

NEW GLOUCESTER — A bean supper, buffet style, will be held from 5-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Amvets Post #6. Beans, American chop suey, cole slaw, red hot dogs, biscuits, brown bread and desserts will be offered. The meal will be followed by the annual trkey raffle at 7 p.m. Proceeds from the supper will benefit service to veterans.

