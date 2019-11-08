PARIS — A public meeting of the Oxford County USDA Local Working Group will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Nov. 14, at the USDA Service Center, 17 Olson Road, South Paris.

It is sponsored by the Oxford County Soil & Water Conservation District and Natural Resources Conservation Service.

The Local Working Group will provide recommendations for the 2021 Environmental Quality Incentives Program to their local USDA-NRCS for local natural resource priorities and criteria for conservation activities and programs. Topics will include: agriculture waste, forestry, pastureland, cropland and wildlife. Other issues and areas of concern can be discussed as well, and a list will be compiled of priorities recognized by the group.

“Your participation in the Local Working Group will help NRCS determine concerns and priorities that are important to the people of Oxford County,” said Anna Biddle, local district conservationist. “This will allow us to allocate technical and financial assistance that is specific to the county,” said Anna Biddle, local district conservationist.

Those who require special accommodations to attend should contact Jean E. Federico by Nov. 9.

For information contact Jean E. Federico, district education and outreach coordinator, 207-744-3119; Anna Biddle, conservation service district conservationist, 207-744-3112; or Alexander Stace, conservation service soil conservationist, at 207-744-3116.

« Previous

Next »