Draft horses

2900 lbs. & under: Dan Smith-(Champane & Smith), Charles Blanchard, Jr., Clayton Tibbetts, Merle Lufkin, Sr

3000 lbs. & under: Dan Smith-(Champane & Smith), Dan Smith-(Champane & Smith), Gordon Grover, Dan Smith-(Champane & Smith), Bruce Bogue, Merle Lufkin, Sr

3000 lbs. & under 12′ Elimination: Dan Smith-(Champane & Smith), Dan Smith-(Champane & Smith), Gordon Grover, Dan Smith-(Champane & Smith), Merle Lufkin, Sr, Bruce Bogue

Horse VS Ox 6 ft Sweepstakes: Butch Chapel, Butch Chapel, Dusty L Haskell, Lucien Lessard, Dusty L Haskell, Gordon Libby, Barry Kiger,Dan Smith-(Champane & Smith), William Powell, Gordon Grover, Dan Smith-(Champane & Smith)

3100 lbs. & under: Darrell Tibbetts, Dan Smith-(Champane & Smith), Charles Blanchard III, Dan Smith-(Champane & Smith), Clayton Tibbetts

3200 lbs. & under: Dan Smith-(Champane & Smith), Dan Smith-(Champane & Smith), Darrell Tibbetts, Clayton Tibbetts, Gordon Grover, Bryan York

2 lb of Rock (Tibbetts Memorial 1st place): Darrell Tibbetts, Dan Smith-(Champane & Smith), Charles Blanchard Jr, Darrell Tibbetts, Patrick Smith, Clayton Tibbetts, Bruce Bogue

3100 lbs & under 12′ Elimination: Charles Blanchard III, Dan Smith-(Champane & Smith), Dan Smith-(Champane & Smith), Gordon Grover, Bruce Bogue, Merle Lufkin, Sr

3300 lbs. & under: Dan Smith-(Champane & Smith), Darrell Tibbetts, Dan Smith-(Champane & Smith), Darrell Tibbetts, Dan Smith-(Champane & Smith), Stanley Cram, Clayton Tibbetts

3400 lbs. & under: Dan Smith-(Champane & Smith), Dan Smith-(Champane & Smith), Dan Smith-(Champane & Smith), Clayton Tibbetts, Stanley Cram

Sweepstakes: Kenric Charles, Myron Dickey, Dusty L Haskell, Dusty L Haskell, Dusty L Haskell, Lucien Lessard, Kenric Charles

3300 lbs. & under 12′ Elimination: Bryan York, Stanley Cram, Dan Smith-(Champane & Smith), Dan Smith-(Champane & Smith), Darrell Tibbetts, Dan Smith-(Champane & Smith), Gordon Grover, Darrell Tibbetts, Lake McKechnie

3300 lbs. & over 12′ Elimination: Steve Arey, Dusty L Haskell, Dusty L Haskell, Lucien Lessard, Dusty L Haskell, Kenric Charles, Kenric Charles

Farmers Horse Twitch (five minute time limit): Pete Stratton, Jesse Seavey, David Fish, Pete Stratton, Gordon Grover, Bryan York, Charles Blanchard, Jr

Farmers Horse Scooting (five minute time limit): Pete Stratton, Pete Stratton, David Fish, Aaron Boyce, Jesse Seavey, Allen Lancaster, Alice Boyce

Farmers Draft Horse Pull: Allen Lancaster, Jesse Seavey

 

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Farmington Fair, Farmington Maine, Franklin Journal Community
Related Stories
Latest Articles