Draft horses
2900 lbs. & under: Dan Smith-(Champane & Smith), Charles Blanchard, Jr., Clayton Tibbetts, Merle Lufkin, Sr
3000 lbs. & under: Dan Smith-(Champane & Smith), Dan Smith-(Champane & Smith), Gordon Grover, Dan Smith-(Champane & Smith), Bruce Bogue, Merle Lufkin, Sr
3000 lbs. & under 12′ Elimination: Dan Smith-(Champane & Smith), Dan Smith-(Champane & Smith), Gordon Grover, Dan Smith-(Champane & Smith), Merle Lufkin, Sr, Bruce Bogue
Horse VS Ox 6 ft Sweepstakes: Butch Chapel, Butch Chapel, Dusty L Haskell, Lucien Lessard, Dusty L Haskell, Gordon Libby, Barry Kiger,Dan Smith-(Champane & Smith), William Powell, Gordon Grover, Dan Smith-(Champane & Smith)
3100 lbs. & under: Darrell Tibbetts, Dan Smith-(Champane & Smith), Charles Blanchard III, Dan Smith-(Champane & Smith), Clayton Tibbetts
3200 lbs. & under: Dan Smith-(Champane & Smith), Dan Smith-(Champane & Smith), Darrell Tibbetts, Clayton Tibbetts, Gordon Grover, Bryan York
2 lb of Rock (Tibbetts Memorial 1st place): Darrell Tibbetts, Dan Smith-(Champane & Smith), Charles Blanchard Jr, Darrell Tibbetts, Patrick Smith, Clayton Tibbetts, Bruce Bogue
3100 lbs & under 12′ Elimination: Charles Blanchard III, Dan Smith-(Champane & Smith), Dan Smith-(Champane & Smith), Gordon Grover, Bruce Bogue, Merle Lufkin, Sr
3300 lbs. & under: Dan Smith-(Champane & Smith), Darrell Tibbetts, Dan Smith-(Champane & Smith), Darrell Tibbetts, Dan Smith-(Champane & Smith), Stanley Cram, Clayton Tibbetts
3400 lbs. & under: Dan Smith-(Champane & Smith), Dan Smith-(Champane & Smith), Dan Smith-(Champane & Smith), Clayton Tibbetts, Stanley Cram
Sweepstakes: Kenric Charles, Myron Dickey, Dusty L Haskell, Dusty L Haskell, Dusty L Haskell, Lucien Lessard, Kenric Charles
3300 lbs. & under 12′ Elimination: Bryan York, Stanley Cram, Dan Smith-(Champane & Smith), Dan Smith-(Champane & Smith), Darrell Tibbetts, Dan Smith-(Champane & Smith), Gordon Grover, Darrell Tibbetts, Lake McKechnie
3300 lbs. & over 12′ Elimination: Steve Arey, Dusty L Haskell, Dusty L Haskell, Lucien Lessard, Dusty L Haskell, Kenric Charles, Kenric Charles
Farmers Horse Twitch (five minute time limit): Pete Stratton, Jesse Seavey, David Fish, Pete Stratton, Gordon Grover, Bryan York, Charles Blanchard, Jr
Farmers Horse Scooting (five minute time limit): Pete Stratton, Pete Stratton, David Fish, Aaron Boyce, Jesse Seavey, Allen Lancaster, Alice Boyce
Farmers Draft Horse Pull: Allen Lancaster, Jesse Seavey
