FARMINGTON — Farmington Wal-Mart will hold an Honoring Veterans Program Nov. 11 at 1 p.m.
Tom Saviello will serve as Master of Ceremonies. Store manager Greg Patterson will welcome veterans and guests prior to everyone reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. The National Anthem will be sung by Wal-Mart Customer Service Manager Kate Smith.
Farmington Emblem Club 460 will give a flag folding demonstration and the Franklin County Fiddlers will provide musical selections. Roderick Crosby American Legion Post #28 Commander Matt Smith, Legionnaire Steve Bunker Legionnaire, Senator Russell Black and Sheryl Briggs will speak.
A presentation on Operation Reboot will be given and Rev. Brian Rebert, pastor of New Hope Baptist Church will provide the benediction.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
The Franklin Journal
Local Veterans Day programs
-
The Franklin Journal
Glazing a trail to the future
-
The Franklin Journal
Farmington voters approve money to replace firetruck
-
The Franklin Journal
Wilton, Weld seek answers from CMP
-
The Franklin Journal
Pets of the Week