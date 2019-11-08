FARMINGTON — Farmington Wal-Mart will hold an Honoring Veterans Program Nov. 11 at 1 p.m.

Tom Saviello will serve as Master of Ceremonies. Store manager Greg Patterson will welcome veterans and guests prior to everyone reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. The National Anthem will be sung by Wal-Mart Customer Service Manager Kate Smith.

Farmington Emblem Club 460 will give a flag folding demonstration and the Franklin County Fiddlers will provide musical selections. Roderick Crosby American Legion Post #28 Commander Matt Smith, Legionnaire Steve Bunker Legionnaire, Senator Russell Black and Sheryl Briggs will speak.

A presentation on Operation Reboot will be given and Rev. Brian Rebert, pastor of New Hope Baptist Church will provide the benediction.

