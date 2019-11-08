LEWISTON — The Lewiston Winter Farmers’ Market will be open from 9 a.m. to noon every Sunday for the winter season, beginning Nov. 10 with plans to continue through February.

It will be held at the YWCA at 130 East Ave., which has plenty of parking, a handicapped accessible entrance, a large event space with opportunities for additional programs.

Much like the summer market, the winter market will offer a range of vendors with seasonal fruits and vegetables, meats, dairy products, fresh bread, baked goods, prepared meals, fiber arts, handcrafted soaps and crafts.

The market hopes to continue the summer tradition of providing child-friendly activities and musical performances in the indoor space where possible.

The market accepts cash, check credit card, debit and SNAP (food stamps). The market will continue the Maine Harvest Bucks program, which provides SNAP recipients with bonus vouchers to purchase more fruits and vegetables.

Additional programs include the Market Rewards program, which rewards regular customers for their loyalty, and the seniors and Veterans Day program, which provides seniors older than 62 and veterans with gift certificates to the market the first Sunday market of each month.

The market is sponsored by St. Mary’s Nutrition Center as a part of their ongoing communitywide food access work.

« Previous

Next »