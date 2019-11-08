I was totally appalled at the article in the paper (Nov. 1) concerning school bias at Edward Little High School.

Did the educators leave their brains at the door? To announce over the intercom the students’ names was totally inappropriate.

I don’t have children in the high school, but my heart goes out to those students involved. They definitely were violated by the system.

Nancy Simond, Auburn

Comments are not available on this story.

Related Stories
Latest Articles